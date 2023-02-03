6th Dhaka Art Summit underway at BSA

The long-awaited 6th edition of Dhaka Art Summit (DAS) was inaugurated on Friday at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in the capital.

This marks the return of the summit which is regarded as Bangladesh and South Asian region’s biggest art and painting biennale exhibition platform, after three years of hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime minister's private sector and investment adviser Salman F Rahman inaugurated the nine-day Dhaka Art Summit (DAS) at National Art Gallery auditorium on Friday morning.

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, and DAS organising committee chairman and Cosmos Foundation honorary advisor emeritus ambassador Farooq Sobhan were also present as the special guests.