Top terrors Subrata Bain, Picchi Helal, Killer Abbas, others, active after release

Among those released are Abbas Ali of Mirpur, known to law enforcement as Killer Abbas, Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, alias Sweden Aslam, from Tejgaon, Imamul Hasan Helal, alias Picchi Helal, from Mohammadpur, and Sanjidul Islam, alias Imon, from the Hazaribagh area. Additionally, two other figures from Dhaka's criminal underworld, Khandkar Nayim Ahmed, alias Titon, and Khorshed Alam, alias Rasu, alias Freedom Rasu, have also regained their freedom.

There are also reports that some criminals currently abroad are attempting to return to the country, while others who had been in hiding are now emerging. One such individual is Subrata Bain.

Prior to the fall of the Awami League government, it was believed he had been arrested in India. However, a source within Dhaka's criminal scene revealed that Subrata Bain was actually in a "secret" location in the country even before the government's fall, and he was released shortly thereafter.

Subrata Bain was one of the 23 top terrorists identified by the BNP-Jamaat government on 25 December, 2001. An Interpol red notice remains active against him, indicating his age as 55 years. The Ministry of Home Affairs had also announced a reward for his capture.

Sources indicate that many of these top terrors have begun to assert their dominance in various areas of the capital, particularly in Motijheel, Moghbazar, Mohammadpur, and Mirpur. They are seeking to extort money and gain financial benefits from several sectors, including satellite cable TV, internet services, control of tenders, transport, footpaths, markets, and land grabbing from businesses and construction sites.