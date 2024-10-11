Dhaka underworld
Top terrors Subrata Bain, Picchi Helal, Killer Abbas, others, active after release
Top terrors released on bail have become active, while others in hiding have emerged. There have been reports of these individuals threatening businessmen with extortion in various areas of Dhaka. A prominent terrorist has also been implicated in a case of twin murder in the city last month.
On 29 September, notorious criminals Subrata Bain held a showdown with his gang at the Bishal Centre in Moghbazar. He visited the location following an incident involving the encroachment of a shop. Later, he called several businessmen to discuss the matter, creating panic among the traders there.
Subrata Bain is not alone in his activities. Similar actions by other top terrors including Imamul Hasan Helal, alias Picchi Helal have been reported in Mohammadpur.
On 22 September, a case was registered against Picchi Helal at the Mohammadpur police station in connection with the hacking to death of two youths. This incident occurred on 20 September in front of the Sadek Khan wholesale market in Rayerbazar and stemmed from a conflict between two rival criminals gangs attempting to dominate the area following the political shift.
As of now, Picchi Helal has not been arrested in connection with the murders. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Israil Howladar stated that although Picchi Helal has not been apprehended, two or three other individuals have been arrested. Other top terrors are also under police surveillance. Regardless of their status, no one can escape the consequences of crime.
According to sources, at least six top terrors have been released on bail following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government during the students' uprising on 5 August. Most of these individuals had been imprisoned for over a decade.
Among those released are Abbas Ali of Mirpur, known to law enforcement as Killer Abbas, Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, alias Sweden Aslam, from Tejgaon, Imamul Hasan Helal, alias Picchi Helal, from Mohammadpur, and Sanjidul Islam, alias Imon, from the Hazaribagh area. Additionally, two other figures from Dhaka's criminal underworld, Khandkar Nayim Ahmed, alias Titon, and Khorshed Alam, alias Rasu, alias Freedom Rasu, have also regained their freedom.
There are also reports that some criminals currently abroad are attempting to return to the country, while others who had been in hiding are now emerging. One such individual is Subrata Bain.
Prior to the fall of the Awami League government, it was believed he had been arrested in India. However, a source within Dhaka's criminal scene revealed that Subrata Bain was actually in a "secret" location in the country even before the government's fall, and he was released shortly thereafter.
Subrata Bain was one of the 23 top terrorists identified by the BNP-Jamaat government on 25 December, 2001. An Interpol red notice remains active against him, indicating his age as 55 years. The Ministry of Home Affairs had also announced a reward for his capture.
Sources indicate that many of these top terrors have begun to assert their dominance in various areas of the capital, particularly in Motijheel, Moghbazar, Mohammadpur, and Mirpur. They are seeking to extort money and gain financial benefits from several sectors, including satellite cable TV, internet services, control of tenders, transport, footpaths, markets, and land grabbing from businesses and construction sites.
Several law enforcement sources have noted that many of these terrorists are equipped with sophisticated weapons. Moreover, weapons looted from various police stations following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August may also have found their way to them.
Tawohidul Haque, an Associate Professor at the Social Welfare and Research Institute of Dhaka University, has been studying the criminal landscape and terrorist activities in the capital for his research.
He told Prothom Alo that criminals are attempting to take advantage of the current situation. They are working to establish dominance in various localities and create an atmosphere of fear by organising their old associates to collect money illegally.
Haque believes that many of these top terrorists are aware of the changing environment and are now seeking political recognition. He emphasises that political parties and law enforcement agencies must take a strict stance against them.
Rise of Subrata Bain
According to multiple law enforcement sources, Subrata Bain emerged around the Bishal Centre in Moghbazar in the 1990s. Initially, he worked at a restaurant called Changpai near the market, gradually becoming involved in the criminal underworld. Eventually, the Bishal Centre became the epicentre of his activities, leading many to know him as "Subrata of Bishal Centre."
On 29 September, Subrata Bain made a sudden appearance at the Bishal Centre. However, many of the old traders initially failed to recognise him due to his changed appearance and the beard. A man named Murad introduced him, prompting panic among the businessmen at the shopping center. Previously, Subrata had demanded Tk 2 per square foot from this market, but payments had gradually ceased during the three consecutive terms of the previous Awami League government. His return has raised fears of fresh extortion among the traders.
A source at ICB Islamic Bank, which manages the Bishal Centre building, explained that the property is mortgaged. A man named Masud had been trying to sell a shop there, and Subrata was brought in due to a dispute with the bank.
Lieutenant Colonel Munim Ferdous, director of RAB's law and media wing, told Prothom Alo that individuals released on bail are being monitored. Those who emerge from hiding and engage in criminal activities or attempt to create a climate of fear will also be dealt with according to the law.
In the 1990s, Subrata Bain was a prominent figure in Dhaka's criminal landscape, known for controlling tenders and extorting money. His name was frequently associated with numerous murders and violent incidents during his active years.
Several contractors from various organisations, including the City Corporation, have been informed about Subrata Bain's public re-emergence. They have been advised to consider him before commencing any projects. A person named Sarwar is acting as Subrata's representative, while a man named Shariful from Aminbazar accompanies him constantly. Subrata's former driver, Osman, is also by his side. Additionally, individuals named Jillu and Shah Badal have been identified as Subrata's associates.
Moreover, the associates of another top terrorist, Jisan Ahmed, are reportedly spreading their influence in the Moghbazar and Malibagh areas. Jisan is currently believed to be located in Dubai.
Some sidelined, some dominant
Top terror Tofail Ahmed, alias Joseph, is the brother of former Army Chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed. His sentence was waived during the Awami League government. Joseph and his associates once dominated the crime scene in the Mohammadpur area, with his brother's son, former councilor Asif Ahmed, controlling criminal activities on his behalf. During the recent student uprising, Asif's group was reported to have shot at the protesters.
According to several law enforcement sources, following the fall of the government, the activities of Joseph and Asif have gone into hiding. In contrast, the activity of another top terror, Picchi Helal, who was recently released from jail, has surged in the Mohammadpur area.
Additionally, another notorious figure, Killer Badal, is also active, leading to conflicts between Picchi Helal and Killer Badal over territorial dominance. Law enforcement sources indicate that this rivalry is a primary cause of the recent clashes and violence in Mohammadpur.
Similarly, at least six terrorists are active in the Mirpur, Pallabi, and Kafrul areas of the capital. Among them, Mofizur Rahman, alias Mamun, is the most active.
Constant intelligence surveillance is necessary for monitoring top terrors who are out of jail. Without proper oversight, he warned, the law and order situation could deteriorate furtherNaim Ahmed, former Commissioner, DMP
Locally known as "Mamun of Dha Block," he has at least 27 cases against him. In 2002, Mamun attempted to abduct an individual by attacking the Pallabi police station. In February 2022, he was appointed joint convener of the Pallabi Thana BNP Ward No. 91 (Organizational Ward) Committee.
Sources indicate that Killer Abbas controlled a significant portion of Mirpur's criminal underworld while in jail, and his activities have intensified since his release. Meanwhile, the influence of Shahadat Hossain, alias Sadhu—another prominent terrorist during the Awami League government—has reportedly diminished. Shahadat served as the general secretary of the Mirpur Thana Chhatra League in 2002.
Former Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Naim Ahmed told Prothom Alo that constant intelligence surveillance is necessary for monitoring top terrors who are out of jail. Without proper oversight, he warned, the law and order situation could deteriorate further.