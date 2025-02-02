Red carpet rolled out for 3 advisers to inaugurate Dhaka canals reclaim work

Replying to another query, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, “We will start working to make four rivers of Dhaka city free from pollution this February. South Korea, China, UK and Nepal – no country could make river pollution-free that much before 10 years. We will finalise an action plan detailing what will be done in the first, second and third year.”

She stated that a delegation of the Asian Development Bank will arrive in Dhaka on 16 February and they will share experiences on reclaiming three rivers in Nepal, Indonesia and China. Pollution was mapped using GPS and a three to five-meter thick layer of polythene was found under the rivers.

Initiative on renovation of six canals in Dhaka South and North cities has been taken to do environmental, economic and social development in citizen lives through recovery and effective management of all water bodies in Dhaka and surrounding areas, she added.