Biman will provide training to 12 foreign pilots

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has ushered in a new horizon in South Asian aviation history by providing line training to foreign pilots on the state-of-the-art Dreamliner 787.

The programme began on Friday with the training of one Mongolian Airlines pilot on the Dhaka-Sylhet-London route, said a press release.

Shafiul Azim, Biman managing director and CEO inaugurated the training programme at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday morning.

Biman has globally acclaimed flight safety standards for which foreign airlines have gained confidence in Biman, said Shafiul.