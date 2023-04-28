Biman will provide training to 12 foreign pilots

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has ushered in a new horizon in South Asian aviation history by providing line training to foreign pilots on the state-of-the-art Dreamliner 787.
The programme began on Friday with the training of one Mongolian Airlines pilot on the Dhaka-Sylhet-London route, said a press release.
Shafiul Azim, Biman managing director and CEO inaugurated the training programme at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday morning.
Biman has globally acclaimed flight safety standards for which foreign airlines have gained confidence in Biman, said Shafiul.
Due to the safety standards and quality training capabilities of Biman aircraft, the attraction to the training provided to foreign airlines is increasing. There are plans to expand the scope of training in the future, he added.
A total of 12 pilots of Mongolian State Airlines will receive the training on Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Biman, it said.
In the first batch, the pilots are undergoing the described training. For this, necessary approvals have already been taken from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.
Biman has the distinction of training foreign pilots in state-of-the-art Dreamliners for the first time among SAARC countries, the release also said.
Biman director (administration and human resources) Md Siddiqur Rahman, director flight operations captain Md Siddiqur Rahman, senior officials of Biman and trainers and pilots were present on the occasion.