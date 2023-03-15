Two more stations of metro rail open to commuters

Earlier, the Uttara North, Agargaon, Pallabi, Uttara Centre and the Mirpur-10 stations were launched at different times after the inauguration of the metro rail service on 28 December, 2022. Now, only the Uttara South and Shewrapara stations remain to be launched on the Uttara-Agargaon route.
DMTCL said trains will be available from 8:30 am at the Mirpur-10 station. The station will open for the commuters at 8:00 am.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the metro rail service from Diabari in Uttara to Agargaon on 28 December last year. The next day, the trains under the metro rail service started carrying passengers commercially.
The Agargaon-Motijheel portion of the metro rail is scheduled to be launched by the end of this year. And the Motijheel-Kamalapur section is likely to be launched by 2025.
The cost of the MRT Line-6 project is estimated at Tk 334.72 billion. The Japan International Cooperation Agency is providing Tk 197.19 billion and the government is bearing a cost of Tk 137.53 billion for this project.