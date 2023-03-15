Two more stations of metro rail open to commuters

The Kazipara and Mirpur-11 stations of the metro rail service have been opened. The two stations have been in operation since Wednesday morning. The Shewrapara and Uttara South Stations will be launched by the end of March.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited managing director MAN Siddique said this recently.

In a press briefing at the DMTCL office recently, MAN Siddique said, “All stations (nine stations) on the Uttara-Agargaon portion of the metro rail will be launched within the current month. And the metro rail service will be fully operational from July this year. And then the metro rail service will be available from morning till midnight.”