March, procession bring Dhaka to a halt

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) march for the ‘one-point movement’ demanding the ouster of the government and the Awami League’s ‘Peace and Development Procession’ brought the capital Dhaka to a halt on Tuesday.

The simultaneous programmes caused a long tailback on Dhaka-Aricha highway with huge traffic jam hitting the capital’s Mirpur since the morning. Vehicular movement stopped in capital’s Paltan, National Press Club, Shahbagh and Dhanmondi in the afternoon.