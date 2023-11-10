RMG workers stage demo, reject wage scale

Readymade garment (RMG) workers have staged demonstrations in the capital's press club area, rejecting the recently declared minimum wage scale for them.

Under different organisations and alliances, they demanded that the authorities raise the minimum wage to at least Tk 23,000 and ensure justice to the workers who were killed during the ongoing protest.

The Garments Sramik Front brought out a procession from Paltan Mor around 10:45 am and held a rally in front of the press club. Its president Khalequzzaman Lipon and secretary Selim Mahmud, among others, addressed the rally and urged the authorities to hike the wage.