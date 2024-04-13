No specific security threat on Pahela Baishakh: DMP
There is no specific security threat centering the Pohela Boishakh celebration. Still, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has prepared a security plan considering the previous incidents, said its commissioner Habibur Rahman.
The DMP chief was speaking to the reporters, after inspecting security arrangements at Ramna in Dhaka on Saturday.
He noted that Pahela Baishakh is an expression of the non-communal spirit of Bengali ethnicity. Therefore, the celebration faced various setbacks, violence, and militant attacks.
“So, our security plan has been designed keeping all these issues in mind, though there is no specific threat of any attack so far. Pahela Baishakh will be celebrated across the country with much enthusiasm, to welcome the Bengali new year” he added.
There will be various programmes at Suhrawardy Udyan, Dhaka University, Ramna Botomul, Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament), Hatirjheel, and Rabindra Sarobar in Dhaka. The DMP has undertaken extensive measures regarding the programmes.
The DMP commissioner also disclosed that the people are allowed to enter the Ramna Botomul area until 5:00 pm, while all programmes should end by the evening. All the venues will be monitored through CCTV cameras, watch towers, and drone cameras.
Besides, the police’s special branch (SB) will conduct a security check-up through their specialised equipment, while the dog squad will conduct a sweeping in the concerned areas. The bomb rescue and disposal team has already completed rehearsal and will be kept on standby.
The traffic movement will be controlled in the Dhaka University and Ramna areas from Saturday evening, with introduction of alternative routes at some points. Also, the search activities have been beefed up.
Archways will be installed at the entrances of Ramna to search the people with metal detectors. Members of the detective branch, SB, and other intelligence agencies will be active inside and outside the venues in plain clothes.
There will be tourist police to help the tourists, a river police team at the lake, a medical team, a lost and found center, a blood donation booth. The DMP will provide drinking water free of charge.
In response to a question, the DMP commissioner said he hopes that the people will abide by the timeframe for the celebration set by the home ministry considering the security issues.