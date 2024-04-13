No specific security threat on Pahela Baishakh: DMP

He noted that Pahela Baishakh is an expression of the non-communal spirit of Bengali ethnicity. Therefore, the celebration faced various setbacks, violence, and militant attacks.

“So, our security plan has been designed keeping all these issues in mind, though there is no specific threat of any attack so far. Pahela Baishakh will be celebrated across the country with much enthusiasm, to welcome the Bengali new year” he added.

There will be various programmes at Suhrawardy Udyan, Dhaka University, Ramna Botomul, Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament), Hatirjheel, and Rabindra Sarobar in Dhaka. The DMP has undertaken extensive measures regarding the programmes.