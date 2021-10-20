‘City residents need to be involved in sewerage management too’

Sewerage management in the capital city is uncontrolled. Most of the waste is dumped untreated into the water bodies, polluting and destroying the sources of water. The city residents must be given a full-fledged understanding about the sewerage system in order to resolve the sewerage waste problems. Unless the people grasp the problem, it will not be solved. The people must be made aware and involved in sewerage management. Political will is also required along with an institutional restructuring of the concerned government agencies.

These observations were made yesterday, Tuesday, at a roundtable, ‘Safe sanitation: Roadmap of Dhaka North City Corporation’, organised by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), UNICEF and Prothom Alo. The roundtable was held at the conference room of Prothom Alo at its office in Karwan Bazar in the capital.