City traffic to be regulated 26-27 March: DMP

Traffic on various important and main roads of the capital will be controlled and remain closed for some time on 26 and 27 March, the traffic department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said on Wednesday, reports UNB.
It said the step has been taken to facilitate the movement of invited foreign guests and the VVIPs on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and Golden Jubilee of Independence.
Meanwhile, Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari, Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering have already joined the celebration of the two mega events.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 26 March to attend the twin celebrations.
He will also visit Bangabandhu Memorial in Tungipara, Matua community in Kashiani, and a temple in Satkhira on 27 March before holding a bilateral meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.