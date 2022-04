The Dhaka College authorities have formed a probe body in investigating whether the students of the college were involved in the fierce clash with the New Market traders.

The three-membered committee was—formed on Monday—asked to submit the report by five working days.

Dhaka College acting principal ATM Mainul Hossain told Prothom Alo on Tuesday evening that "a probe body headed by professor of Mathematics department Akhil Chandra Biswas was constituted on behalf of the college administration to find out whether our students were involved in the violence. The committee has been asked to submit the probe report by five days and the actions will be taken accordingly."