Dhaka College students vow to stay at halls rejecting closure order

The protesting students of Dhaka College have declared that they would stay at the residential halls defying the college authorities order to leave the dormitories by afternoon.

The students were staying at the halls until filing of this report around 9:00pm while the shopkeepers took position in the New Market area.

Following a clash between the students and the traders of New Market, the college authorities in the afternoon announced a shutdown until 5 May and ordered the students to vacate the residential halls within afternoon.