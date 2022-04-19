Dhaka College suspends classes, exams after students clash with new market traders

Dhaka College authorities cancelled all the classes and exams scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) after the students had clashed with traders of New Market on Tuesday night.

The college authorities have requested all the teachers of the college to be on campus by 10:00am. A notice regarding this was published on the official website of the college and its verified Facebook page.

The clash broke out at around 12:00am and a chase-counter chase continued for two and half hours. The traffic on Mirpur road was disrupted during the clash.

The police fired tear shells to bring the situation under control.

At around 2:25am, Harunur Rashid, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Ramna zone, told the newspersons that the situation had been brought under control.