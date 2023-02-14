Fardin's father to file no-confidence petition over DB's final report

The chief metropolitan magistrate court (CMM) magistrate Shanto Islam passed the order on Tuesday.
Hemayet Uddin Khan, lawyer of Kazi Nur Uddin, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
The court sources said the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) submitted the final report to the court on 6 February over the murder case of Fardin. The report mentioned Fardin was not murdered, he committed suicide.
In the final report, the police recommended releasing his friend, Ayatullah Bushra, who was arrested in the case as she was found innocent in the investigation.
Lawyer Hemayet Uddin Khan told Prothom Alo that "Fardin didn’t commit suicide. His father will lodge a no-confidence petition. We appealed to the court seeking time to do so and the court granted the plea."
On 7 November, police recovered the body of Fardin Nur, 24, from Shitalakhya river in Narayanganj, three days after he went missing.
Then his father filed a murder case with Rampura police station, accusing his friend Ayatullah Bushra.