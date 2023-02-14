Fardin's father to file no-confidence petition over DB's final report

The plaintiff will file a naraji (no-confidence) petition over the final report of police submitted to the court in the murder case of Fardin Nur Parash, a third year student of civil engineering department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Fardin's father Kazi Nur Uddin Biswas, the plaintiff of the lawsuit, appealed to the court, seeking time to file the no-confidence petition. The court later granted his appeal and set 16 March for the next hearing.