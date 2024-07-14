Quota reforms: Mass march breaks barricade at Shikkha Odhikar Chottor

A huge number of police personnel had taken position with barricades at capital’s Shikkha Odhikar Chottor.

However, the students protesting for justified reforms of quota in all grades in government jobs broke this barricade and entered the road leading towards Zero Point from the side of the secretariat.

The protesters said that they will march toward Bangabhaban and place a memorandum to the president pressing for their demands, as announced beforehand.