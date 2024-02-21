Chemical warehouses haven't shifted, wounds unhealed

Sazzad Hossain doesn’t want to talk anymore about the terrible fire accident at Haji Wahed Mansion in Churihatta of Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar. His brother Anwar Hossain died in that fire. They had a pharmacy across the street right in front of Wahed Mansion. That too was damaged in the fire.

Tuesday marked the fifth anniversary of that fire accident in Churihatta. A total of 71 persons had lost their lives in the fire that broke out from four-storey Haji Wahed Mansion on 20 February, 2019.

Sazzad Hossain said their whole family was affected by that fire. Selling his ancestral land he set up the shop again about one and a half years ago. Meanwhile, he has sent his deceased brother’s wife, son and daughter to the village.

Many victims of that fire have resumed business in Churihatta area again. But they are upset over not receiving and government or non-government aid.