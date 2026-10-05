House rents rise 27pc in 4 years, taking a bigger bite out of incomes

Shahadat Hossain works for a private company in the capital. He earns a total of Tk 39,000 a month. Until recently, he lived in a shared rented accommodation. He recently got married and now needs a small flat, preferably close to his office in Mohammadpur.

Over the past week, he has searched extensively for a two-room flat in Adabor, Shekhertek and areas around the Mohammadpur bus stand. But the rents are beyond his means, with nothing available for less than Tk 18,000.

If he rents a flat at this rate, gas and electricity bills will be added to the rent, along with a service charge. Altogether, the monthly cost would exceed Tk 20,000.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, Shahadat Hossain said, “If half my salary goes towards housing, how am I supposed to manage in this high-cost market?”