Additional house rent: Law on paper, not in reality

Prothom Alo has reported an increase in house rents ranging from 500 to 3,000 in various areas of the capital, with some locations experiencing even higher increments, up to 5,000. It is worth noting that a significant portion of tenants' income is dedicated to housing expenses, and in many cases, their food costs are also substantial.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recently published a house rent index, categorising three types of houses—concrete, corrugated tin, and mud. The data reveals the highest rate of house rent increase during the April-June trimester for mud houses, with the index rising from 110.83 to 111.19.

Contrary to the Dhaka North City Corporation's list, where the maximum rent for a house next to the main road in the Mirpur 2 area is set at six and a half taka per square foot, actual rents in the area are reported to be much higher. For instance, the rent for each 1000-square-foot house next to the main road in Mirpur ranges from 20,000 to 22,000 takas, significantly surpassing the corporation's fixed rates.