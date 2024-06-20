126th Independence Day of Philippine celebrated in Dhaka
The Philippine embassy in Bangladesh celebrated the 126th Philippine Independence Day, with much festivities.
Instead of traditional single-day celebrations, the embassy hosted two festive events at the Dhaka Regency Hotel over two days, highlighting their rich cultural heritage and culinary traditions, while also fostering stronger diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.
According to a press release, the festivities began on 11 June with the traditional ceremonial flag-raising ceremony at the Philippine Embassy. It was attended by all embassy personnel, while Leo Tito L Ausan, Jr, the Philippine ambassador to Bangladesh, delivered a speech featuring the Independence Day message from the department of foreign affairs secretary Enrique A Manalo.
The first event, a diplomatic reception, took place on the evening of 11 June. It started with the playing of the national anthems of the Philippines and Bangladesh.
Ambassador Ausan delivered a speech that emphasised the milestones and future prospects of Philippine-Bangladesh relations, particularly the anticipated direct flights between Manila and Dhaka, facilitated by an updated air services agreement.
The chief guest – Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Bangladesh minister for textiles and jute – delivered a message celebrating the friendship between the two nations. The formal programme concluded with a ceremonial toast, presentation of a token of appreciation, and a ceremonial cake cutting, followed by cultural performances from Filipino community organisations in Bangladesh.
The second event – the Filipino culinary night – was held on 12 June, featuring southern Philippine delicacies prepared by renowned chef Shariff Pendatun. The reception offered traditional Filipino dishes such as sago at gulaman, pancit molo, chicken adobo, pancit palabok, beef kaldereta, and buko pandan.
The event highlighted regional specialties including palapa of Bangsamoro, piyaparan of Maranao, kiyuning of Tausug, and sangkerat of Maguindanao. These culinary delights were enjoyed by Filipinos and their family members in Dhaka, as well as their Bangladeshi friends.