126th Independence Day of Philippine celebrated in Dhaka 

According to a press release, the festivities began on 11 June with the traditional ceremonial flag-raising ceremony at the Philippine Embassy. It was attended by all embassy personnel, while Leo Tito L Ausan, Jr, the Philippine ambassador to Bangladesh, delivered a speech featuring the Independence Day message from the department of foreign affairs secretary Enrique A Manalo.

The first event, a diplomatic reception, took place on the evening of 11 June. It started with the playing of the national anthems of the Philippines and Bangladesh.