More than 50pc mosquito eradication workers absent

There are a total of 17 workers for the mosquito eradication programme in ward-29 of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). However, only eight of them were present on Tuesday, which is less than half the total number of workers employed there.

Six workers were seen busy watching videos on mobile phones or resting at around 8:40 am inside the mosquito eradication office in the Krishi Market area of Mohammadpur in ward-29 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). Their shift started some 10 minutes earlier. That means they were supposed to be in different areas to spray mosquito repellents by 8:30 am.

Asked why they were not out for work yet, one of the workers named Abdul Hai said, “Most of the workers are absent. We were waiting for them. We have no idea who will come and who will not. So it would be a haphazard had we gone for work without informing others. So we were waiting.”