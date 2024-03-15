Mosquito infestation increases by 40pc in 2 months

Sirajul Islam, a resident of Uttara sector-13, had all the anti-mosquito arrangements in his house. Despite that, mosquitoes are not decreasing at all.

He said, “We have to use mosquito coils even during dinner or lunch. There is no respite from the mosquito while you are resting. The situation remains the same at all times of the day.”

The sector-13 of Uttara has fallen under the ward-51 of Dhaka North City Corporation. Mohammad Sharifur Rahman is the councillor of this ward.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “There are mosquitoes everywhere. We have 10 employees in this ward for mosquito extermination. They are working every day. However, there hasn’t been much impact. But we are trying our best.”