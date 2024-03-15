Mosquito infestation increases by 40pc in 2 months
Sirajul Islam, a resident of Uttara sector-13, had all the anti-mosquito arrangements in his house. Despite that, mosquitoes are not decreasing at all.
He said, “We have to use mosquito coils even during dinner or lunch. There is no respite from the mosquito while you are resting. The situation remains the same at all times of the day.”
The sector-13 of Uttara has fallen under the ward-51 of Dhaka North City Corporation. Mohammad Sharifur Rahman is the councillor of this ward.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “There are mosquitoes everywhere. We have 10 employees in this ward for mosquito extermination. They are working every day. However, there hasn’t been much impact. But we are trying our best.”
The infestation of Culex mosquitoes has increased in different parts of Dhaka north and south city corporations. In particular, in the Dhaka north city corporation (DNCC). According to a study conducted in Savar, Jahangirnagar University (JU) and the two cities, Culex mosquitoes have increased by 40 per cent.
Professor of zoology at the JU, Kabirul Bashar led this study. He told Prothom, “We have been conducting surveys on mosquitoes on a regular basis since October last year and have found that the number of mosquitoes has increased every month.”
According to the entomologists, there are some 123 species of mosquitoes in our country. Of them, 16 species have high prevalence in the country. Culex is more than 95 per cent of the few species of mosquitoes that exist throughout the year in different parts of the country including the capital. Culex mosquito bites can cause filariasis and various other skin diseases.
The research
The researchers have observed the mosquitoes by setting up traps in different places, including Jatrabari, Dakkshinkhan, two spots in Uttara, Mirpur, Savar and several areas on JU campus. They set up 12 traps altogether. The average mosquito count at each of these traps was 300 in January, 388 in February and 420 in the current month of March. The survey was conducted from 7 to 11 March this time.
The average mosquito count was the highest in Uttara. The average mosquito count in Uttara was 600. The mosquito count was the highest in the sector-17 of Uttara with more than 600 mosquitoes in the trap.
Uttara sector-17 has fallen in the ward-52 of DNCC. Councillor of this ward Farid Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “We are struggling to curb mosquito infestation. We are not being able to reduce infestation despite trying hard.”
The research shows the severity of the mosquito infestation is comparatively lower in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Despite that, the average mosquito count in Jatrabari was more than 400. Several other places were surveyed sporadically under this research. According to these surveys, mosquito infestation is comparatively more severe in Hazaribagh, Shyampur and Meradia.
Statements from the two city corporations
Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo, chief health officer of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Brigadier General Imrul Kayes said, “The main reason behind the high mosquito manifestation in Uttara is the canals under the control of the RAJUK (Rajhdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha). We can’t work there. Adding to that is the drain beside the metro rail track. Water accumulates there. We have already informed the metro rail authority in this regard. We will start a survey only on the culex mosquitoes very soon. We will take more effective measures following that.”
DSCC chief health officer Fazle Shamsul Kabir claimed the infestation of Culex mosquitoes is under control in the south city. Referring to the mosquito density in several areas as per different studies, “We know there are mosquito infestations in several areas like Hazaribagh, which is a low-lying area with a number of canals and drains.”
Prothom Alo published the results of the research led by Prof Kabirul Bashar on 21 January. The research predicted mosquito infestation will increase exponentially in February and March, which is now a reality.
Researcher Kabirul Bashar said, “Mosquito infestation might have been much less this month, had the two city corporations been cautious.”
The capital is expanding and the population is rising in the city. The mosquito extermination programmes in the city are not enough as compared to that, alleged the researchers.
Touhid Uddin Ahmed, chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said there should be an arrangement to conduct surveys on mosquito counts in both city corporations every month. The areas with high mosquito density should be marked and actions should be taken accordingly.
