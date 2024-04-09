Why MRT passes are blacklisted, how long it takes get it back

Mir Mofrad Jafar is a regular commuter of the metro rail service in the capital. Around two and a half months ago, on his way home from office, his MRT (mass rapid transit) pass was blacklisted at the Karwan Bazar metro rail station. He is yet to know the reasons for his pass getting blocked. He didn’t even get his pass back.

He shared his experience in a post on a Facebook group named ‘Traffic Alert’. Several others complained the same in that Facebook post. One of them said his MRT pass was shown blacklisted while trying to punch it at Motijheel station. He was told that he would have to pay Tk 250 to get it back. Following that, he took a new pass.

Another passenger named Tanzid Hasan said the same happened to him. He got back the card six to seven months later after paying Tk 500. He said he had a balance of Tk 300 in his previous pass, which was transferred to his new pass.