Metrorail to start operation in the last week of December

MAN Siddique said, “We have sent a summary to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges seeking time from the prime minister for the inauguration of metrorail in the last week of December. The Cabinet Division has asked us to make necessary preparations keeping that time in mind.”
The DMTCL is officially implementing the project known as the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6.
Earlier, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader had said, “Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the MRT Line-6 in December, the month of victory.”
The fare of metrorail service has been fixed at Tk 5 per kilometre. The minimum fare has been fixed at Tk 20. The fare for a trip from Uttara to Kamalapur will be Tk 100. However, it will be a free service for the war-wounded freedom fighters.