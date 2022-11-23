City

Metrorail to start operation in the last week of December

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Metrorail completes a 'performance run' from Uttara depot to Pallabi, Mirpur, Dhaka on 29 August 2021Prothom Alo file photo

The metrorail service will be opened for the residents of Dhaka in the last week of December. The service will be launched on the Uttara-Agargaon route in the initial phase.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), disclosed this information while speaking to the newspersons after the signing ceremony of land development agreement in the depot area (MRT Line-1) at a hotel in the capital.

MAN Siddique said, “We have sent a summary to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges seeking time from the prime minister for the inauguration of metrorail in the last week of December. The Cabinet Division has asked us to make necessary preparations keeping that time in mind.”

The DMTCL is officially implementing the project known as the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6.

Earlier, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader had said, “Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the MRT Line-6 in December, the month of victory.”

The fare of metrorail service has been fixed at Tk 5 per kilometre. The minimum fare has been fixed at Tk 20. The fare for a trip from Uttara to Kamalapur will be Tk 100.  However, it will be a free service for the war-wounded freedom fighters.

