Metrorail to start operation in the last week of December

The metrorail service will be opened for the residents of Dhaka in the last week of December. The service will be launched on the Uttara-Agargaon route in the initial phase.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), disclosed this information while speaking to the newspersons after the signing ceremony of land development agreement in the depot area (MRT Line-1) at a hotel in the capital.