Iftar for 1000 people together at the High Court mazar

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Abul Kashem, 80, is a retired government official. After running some personal errands in the Dhaka University area, he joined an iftar programme at a mosque along with day labourer Md Selim, vendor Md Asif and rickshaw puller Abdus Salam. They were not known to one another even an hour ago. But they were having iftar together after Maghrib azan.

Such an example of amity was seen at the Supreme Court Mazar and Masjid (Mosque) Complex in the High Court area in the capital on Saturday evening. Putting aside their social and economic class and status, hundreds of people partake in iftar here every day.

The imam of the mosque Ahmed Reza talked to Prothom Alo about the arrangement of the iftar which had been going on for many years. He said a mosque is not a place for prayer only. Such an arrangement of iftar at the mosque is a bond of brotherhood and unity and an example of harmony. Many people learn the lesson of religious values of brotherhood and harmony.

The mosque committee informed Prothom Alo that they start preparing for the iftar just after 3:00 in the afternoon. After the Asr prayers they offer doa, and sometimes organise zikr for a short time.

After this everyone joins in to prepare iftar for around 1,200 people every day. But the number of devotees crosses 1,500 on Thursdays and Fridays. Around 40 people work as volunteers here. The daily cost is about Tk 25,000. Many devotees donate different iftar items as well.

There is a separate arrangement for women to have iftar. Around 200-300 women have iftar on the mazar premises every day.

