Iftar for 1000 people together at the High Court mazar

Abul Kashem, 80, is a retired government official. After running some personal errands in the Dhaka University area, he joined an iftar programme at a mosque along with day labourer Md Selim, vendor Md Asif and rickshaw puller Abdus Salam. They were not known to one another even an hour ago. But they were having iftar together after Maghrib azan.

Such an example of amity was seen at the Supreme Court Mazar and Masjid (Mosque) Complex in the High Court area in the capital on Saturday evening. Putting aside their social and economic class and status, hundreds of people partake in iftar here every day.