James, Hamin Ahmed withdraw cases against Banglalink

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge's court granted the withdrawal appeal of James and Hamin Ahmed of Miles, according to defendants’ lawyer Md Matiur Rahman.
During the hearing, Manam Ahmed of Miles told the court that the case was filed over "misunderstanding" and that they didn't want to pursue it anymore. Four accused were also present in the court during the hearing.
On 10 November last year, Faruq Mahfuz Anam alias James appeared before Dhaka metropolitan magistrate KM Emrul Kayesh and filed a case against Banglalink under the country's copyright laws.
Besides, Hamin Ahmed and Manam Ahmed of Miles band filed another case in the court against Banglalink and the officials over the issue.
According to the complaint, Banglalink used many songs of James and Miles band in its ringtones, welcome tunes and even advertisements without their permission from 2007-2021, which is a clear violation of Bangladesh's copyright laws.