James, Hamin Ahmed withdraw cases against Banglalink

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge's court granted the withdrawal appeal of James and Hamin Ahmed of Miles, according to defendants’ lawyer Md Matiur Rahman.

During the hearing, Manam Ahmed of Miles told the court that the case was filed over "misunderstanding" and that they didn't want to pursue it anymore. Four accused were also present in the court during the hearing.

On 10 November last year, Faruq Mahfuz Anam alias James appeared before Dhaka metropolitan magistrate KM Emrul Kayesh and filed a case against Banglalink under the country's copyright laws.