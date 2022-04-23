Kamalapur station manager's wallet, mobile stolen during press briefing

The wallet and mobile phone of Kamalapur railway station manager were stolen in broad daylight when he was speaking at a press briefing at the station.

The incident puzzled all as it took place on Saturday morning in front of over 50 media personnel who were covering the event.

It was seen in a video clip that a man took position on the left side of the manager – Md Masud Sarwar – and stayed there for few minutes. When he left the spot, the manager sensed that his wallet and two handsets have just been stolen.