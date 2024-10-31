2 RMG workers shot in clash with joint forces in Mirpur

Two ready-made garment (RMG) workers were shot in a clash between the RMG workers and members of the joint forces Thursday morning.

The agitated RMG workers set fire on two vehicles of the police and the Bangladesh Army.

The two RMG workers, who were shot, have been identified as Al Amin, 18 and Jhuma Akter, 15. They were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Witnesses and the police said hundreds of RMG workers started demonstrations on the Kachukhet road area in Mirpur-14 to realise their various demands. Later, they blocked the road.