2 RMG workers shot in clash with joint forces in Mirpur
Two ready-made garment (RMG) workers were shot in a clash between the RMG workers and members of the joint forces Thursday morning.
The agitated RMG workers set fire on two vehicles of the police and the Bangladesh Army.
The two RMG workers, who were shot, have been identified as Al Amin, 18 and Jhuma Akter, 15. They were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Witnesses and the police said hundreds of RMG workers started demonstrations on the Kachukhet road area in Mirpur-14 to realise their various demands. Later, they blocked the road.
At one point, a clash broke out between the members of joint forces and the protesting RMG workers, which lasted for two and half hours till 11:00 am.
The clash spread from Mirpur-14 to Kachukhet area of the city stopping the vehicular movements along the Mirpur-14 roads and the adjacent linking roads. At one point, police charged batons on the agitated mob. In response, the RMG workers set fire on two vehicles of the army and police.
The police, at one point, opened fire and lobbed tear gas shells. Two RMG workers were shot in the clash. Al Amin was shot in his two shoulders and Jhuma was shot in her leg. They have been sent to the DMCH.
Traffic movement along the road resumed at around 11:00 am after the situation was brought under control.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kafrul police station officer-in-charge (OC) Kazi Golam Mostafa said, “The agitated mob hurled brickbats towards the police and the Army. We had to charge baton and fire tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. At one point, the RMG workers set two vehicles of the police and army on fire. The situation is under control now. Members of police and the army are deployed at the spot.
Lima Khanam, on-duty official at the fire service control room, told Prothom Alo an unit of fire service went to spot and doused the fire set by the agitated mob.