Indian Visa Application Facilitation Centre opens at Jamuna Future Park

The form filling-up facility at VAFC will be provided for a nominal service fee of BDT 200/- per application. This will be an optional value added service provided by IVAC. This facility will be rolled out in other IVACs in Bangladesh depending on demand.

As the VAFC is located adjacent to the IVAC in JFP, visa applicants can easily generate visa applications at VAFC and thereafter submit the completed visa applications and documents at IVAC saving both time and effort. The inauguration of the VAFC is an effort to assist digitally the segment of the population which faces challenges in filling the online form.

There are 15 Indian Visa Application Centres(IVACs) across Bangladesh managed by State Bank of India in Bangladesh since December 2005. IVAC Dhaka at Jamuna Future Park, which started its operations from July 2018, is the world’s biggest Indian Visa Application Centre.