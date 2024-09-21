Embassy of Nepal host reception celebrating their National Day

On the occasion of the National Day and Constitution Day of Nepal, the Embassy hosted a reception in Dhaka Friday evening, stated a press release.

In his welcome remarks, Nepal ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari highlighted that the day marked the historic promulgation of a democratic and inclusive Constitution in 2015.

The day reminds us of the Nepali spirit of patriotism, democracy, diversity, and is a testimony to the Nepali people’s ability to resolve their political issues and differences on their own, he said.

Shedding light on the relationship between Nepal and Bangladesh, he emphasised the need to leverage the transformative power of solidarity and cooperation to boost connectivity and catapult economic development and prosperity for the mutual benefit of the peoples of both countries.