Embassy of Nepal host reception celebrating their National Day
On the occasion of the National Day and Constitution Day of Nepal, the Embassy hosted a reception in Dhaka Friday evening, stated a press release.
In his welcome remarks, Nepal ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari highlighted that the day marked the historic promulgation of a democratic and inclusive Constitution in 2015.
The day reminds us of the Nepali spirit of patriotism, democracy, diversity, and is a testimony to the Nepali people’s ability to resolve their political issues and differences on their own, he said.
Shedding light on the relationship between Nepal and Bangladesh, he emphasised the need to leverage the transformative power of solidarity and cooperation to boost connectivity and catapult economic development and prosperity for the mutual benefit of the peoples of both countries.
Chief guest of the event, adviser for the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources Md Fouzul Kabir Khan expressed happiness over the growing engagements between the two countries.
Commending the friendship and cooperation of Nepal and Nepali people, he underscored the need to accelerate bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, energy, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts, among others.
A cultural programme showcasing Nepali folk-dance performances was held in the second half of the event.
The event was attended by over 350 guests including political leaders of Bangladesh, top-level government officials, ambassadors, heads of missions and diplomats, representatives of international organisations, business leaders, media personnel and members of the Nepali community living in Bangladesh.