Metro rail’s Agagaon-Motijheel section opens today

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is going to inaugurate the second phase of the metro rail service from Agargaon to Motijheel today, Saturday.

"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Agargaon-Motijheel section at 2.30 pm Saturday from the Agargaon station. Then, she will take the metro to Motijheel for another inaugural programme at the Motijheel station," said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

The primie minister will also inaugurate the construction work of MRT Line-5 (Northern route), which will be a 20-km line from Hemayetpur to Bhatara via Gabtoli, Mirpur-10, Gulshan. The project is expected to be completed by 2028. The estimated cost of the project is Tk 412.39 billion.

Commuters will be able to take the train from Uttara to Motijheel starting 5 November, said managing director of DMTCL.