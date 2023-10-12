Severe traffic jam hits Dhaka due to 'VVIP movement'

There have been severe traffic congestions in different parts of the city since 8:00 am Thursday.

It caused immense suffering to the daily commuters. People of different professions could not reach their destinations in time due to the severe traffic.

According to the police, severe traffic congestion spread in the capital’s Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Asadgate, Farmgate and Karwan Bazar due to a VVIP movement in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area early in the morning.

Later, at around 10:00am the situation improved a bit in these areas.

However, the traffic situation worsened again after 11:00am in the city’s Mirpur road, Mohakhali and Shahbagh.