Dr Yunus arrives at ACC office

Grameen Telecom chairman Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus arrived at the headquarters of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Segunbagicha in the capital city on Thursday morning.
Grameen Telecom’s managing director Md Nazmul Islam, and director and former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan also arrived here.
Dr Yunus’ lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said he respects law. That is why he has arrived at the ACC from the US to answer the notice the anti-graft body sent to him.
Earlier, on Wednesday, ACC quizzed three officials of Grameen Telecom in connection with a case filed over misappropriation and laundering the money of the organisation.
Speaking to the media, ACC secretary Md Mahbub Hossain Wednesday said they summoned the three officials and quizzed them for the sake of investigation.
The three are - Grameen Telecom’s director Naznin Sultana, Nurjahan Begum and Hajjatul Islam Latifi.
Prior to that, ACC summoned 13 people including Dr Yunus to appear at its headquarters.
A case was filed against 13 people including Dr Yunus at ACC’s coordinated district office Dhaka-1 on 30 May this year on charges of misappropriation and laundering Tk 252.2 million.
The other accused are - Grameen Telecom’s managing director Md Nazmul Islam, director and former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan, director Parvin Mahmud, Naznin Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and director Hajjatul Islam Latifi.
Besides, lawyers Md Yusuf Ali, and Jafrul Hasan Sharif, Grameen Telecom Labour-Workers union president Md Kamruzzaman, general secretary Firoz Hasan Mahmud, and representative Md Mainul Islam have also been accused in the case.