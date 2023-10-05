Dr Yunus arrives at ACC office

Dr Yunus’ lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said he respects law. That is why he has arrived at the ACC from the US to answer the notice the anti-graft body sent to him.

Earlier, on Wednesday, ACC quizzed three officials of Grameen Telecom in connection with a case filed over misappropriation and laundering the money of the organisation.

Speaking to the media, ACC secretary Md Mahbub Hossain Wednesday said they summoned the three officials and quizzed them for the sake of investigation.

The three are - Grameen Telecom’s director Naznin Sultana, Nurjahan Begum and Hajjatul Islam Latifi.