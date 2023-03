A 17-year-old boy died this evening after falling from the 12th floor of a multi-storey building in the capital’s Kamalapur, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Shafayet Ahmed. He was taken to the emergency ward of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty physician declared him dead at 7:30 pm.

DMCH Police outpost in-charge inspector Bachchu Miah confirmed about his death.