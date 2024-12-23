Seven-member commission formed to investigate BDR carnage

Adviser for home affairs, Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has stated that a seven-member commission has been formed to investigate the BDR carnage. He said this to journalists at Pilkhana in the capital today, Monday morning.

The home adviser was the chief guest at an event of conferring BGB awards organised on the occasion of BGB Day at Shimanto Convention Centre of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).