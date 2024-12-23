Seven-member commission formed to investigate BDR carnage
Adviser for home affairs, Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has stated that a seven-member commission has been formed to investigate the BDR carnage. He said this to journalists at Pilkhana in the capital today, Monday morning.
The home adviser was the chief guest at an event of conferring BGB awards organised on the occasion of BGB Day at Shimanto Convention Centre of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated that a commission has been formed to investigate into the incident of BDR mutiny that took place on 25 February of 2009 at the Pilkhana. The chief adviser signed (endorsed) the document relating to the formation of the commission on Sunday night.
The adviser also stated that the commission has been formed with former BGB director general ALM Fazlur Rahman in the chair. Other members of the commission include two officers from the armed forces, one officer from the civil service, one officer from the police force, and one teacher from Dhaka University and Jagannath University each.