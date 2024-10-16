Businessman Anis Ahmed exempted from ACC case
Anis Ahmed, the founder and chief executive officer of MGH Group, has been exempted from charges in a money laundering case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court issued the order on Monday.
According to court sources, the ACC filed a petition seeking to withdraw the case that it filed against Anis Ahmed on allegations of amassing wealth beyond declared sources and money laundering. The court heard the petition and granted the request for withdrawal.
In its ruling, the court said it approved the withdrawal request after reviewing the documents of the case, which was filed against Anis Ahmed on 28 December 2022.
The public prosecutor, who was representing the ACC, also sought exemption for the accused, and the court accepted it.
Previously, multiple sources within the ACC said many businessmen were being harassed by the anti-graft body under the influence of powerful individuals, including former prime minister’s adviser Salman F Rahman. Some of these businessmen were also implicated in cases.
It was further reported that Salman F Rahman was behind the ACC case against Anis Ahmed.