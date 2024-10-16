Businessman Anis Ahmed exempted from ACC case

According to court sources, the ACC filed a petition seeking to withdraw the case that it filed against Anis Ahmed on allegations of amassing wealth beyond declared sources and money laundering. The court heard the petition and granted the request for withdrawal.

In its ruling, the court said it approved the withdrawal request after reviewing the documents of the case, which was filed against Anis Ahmed on 28 December 2022.

The public prosecutor, who was representing the ACC, also sought exemption for the accused, and the court accepted it.