‘Ten Years After Rana Plaza’ exhibition opens in Dhaka tomorrow

‘Ten Years After Rana Plaza’, an immersive exhibition marking ten years of the Rana Plaza disaster through interdisciplinary works on the subject by Bangladeshi photographer and filmmaker, Ismail Ferdous, is set to begin tomorrow (Friday, 21 July 2023) at Drik Gallery in Dhaka, stated a press release.

Following the tragic collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory in 2013, one of the most devastating industrial disasters in Bangladesh’s history claiming the lives of over 1,100 workers, Ferdous has passionately advocated against the detrimental impacts of the ‘fast fashion’ industry on Bangladesh.