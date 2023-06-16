Health risks in arbitrary use of pesticides at home

Pesticides are used to kill various insects, including mosquitoes, cockroaches and rats in homes. Some buy pesticides through pest control companies, while others buy pesticides from shops or roadside hawkers and use them at home.

However, the concerned government agency does not monitor whether these pesticides are approved for use at homes or not or how detrimental they are for human health. Neither the users nor the traders are aware of the massive health risks involved.

These issues came to the fore after the death of two children of the same family due to pesticide poisoning. The pesticide administration of the Agricultural Extension Department's plant protection wing has become active after that. They have taken up various activities, including a public campaign.

The plant protection wing is in charge of providing licences to pest control companies. There are 613 approved pesticides in the country, which are directly related to public health. There are 118 companies who are licensed to repel insects in houses.