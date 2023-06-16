Health risks in arbitrary use of pesticides at home

Pesticides are used to kill various insects, including mosquitoes, cockroaches and rats in homes. Some buy pesticides through pest control companies, while others buy pesticides from shops or roadside hawkers and use them at home.
However, the concerned government agency does not monitor whether these pesticides are approved for use at homes or not or how detrimental they are for human health. Neither the users nor the traders are aware of the massive health risks involved.
These issues came to the fore after the death of two children of the same family due to pesticide poisoning. The pesticide administration of the Agricultural Extension Department's plant protection wing has become active after that. They have taken up various activities, including a public campaign.
The plant protection wing is in charge of providing licences to pest control companies. There are 613 approved pesticides in the country, which are directly related to public health. There are 118 companies who are licensed to repel insects in houses.
According to the Pesticide Act of 2018, “No person, without having registration of any brand of a pesticide under this Act, shall import, manufacture, formulate, pack and repack, sell or offer for sale and hold in stock for sale of or in any manner advertise any pesticide.”
The officials of the pesticide administration themselves are saying that there are numerous unlicensed companies apart from those 118 licensed companies who are working to repel insects in houses and selling pesticides by advertising on social media. They even boost their products on their Facebook pages to reach more consumers. However, the pesticides administration does not have the exact number of companies doing business on social media.
Pesticides are being sold through wall advertising and canvassers in different parts of the capital. Many companies are using text messages to contact consumers.
Visiting the Kawran Bazar market on Thursday, it was seen that aluminium phosphide was being sold from open vans. However, the shopkeepers say the sale of this pesticide is not high.
Imran Hossain, director of Tiger Pest Control
People concerned say aluminium phosphide is the generic name of a certain type of pesticide. It is available in the country in tablet form. These tablets emit poisonous phosphine gas, which is very harmful for lungs.
Additional commissioner of detective branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan police, Mohammad Harunur Rashid told the newspersons on 8 June that the insecticides used in that house contained aluminium phosphide. This pesticide is used in big garment factories, warehouses. It is not for use at home.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Imran Hossain, director of licensed pest control company Tiger Pest Control, said, “Numerous companies are providing pest control services by opening only a Facebook page without any licence. The government should take actions against these unlicensed companies.”
However, none of the government agencies conducted any drive against these companies.
Pesticides for warehouses being used in homes
The pesticides administration officials say the pesticides which are licensed for use in homes have little side effects and they are not harmful for health. However, a number of licensed and non-licensed companies are using banned pesticides knowingly or unknowingly due to the lack of monitoring.
Shayan Mobarat, 15, and Shahir Mobarat, 10, children of Mobarak Hossain and Sharmin Jahan of Bashundhara Residential area, died at a private hospital on the same day on 4 June. The death certificate of Shayan Mobarat mentioned “poisoning of unknown pesticides'' as the cause of death.
On 12 June, two workers of a pest control company named DCS Organisation Ltd sprayed pesticide in the house of Mobarak Hossain to exterminate cockroaches. Mobarak had already sent his wife and children outside. He too left the house at the end of spraying insecticide in his home. They all returned after 10 hours.
As soon as they returned, Mobarak’s wife and two children started vomiting. Later, he took his sons to a hospital on 4 June. They both died on that very same day. Later, Mobarak filed a case against the workers of the company on allegations of death due to poisoning after spraying pesticides the following day with the Bhatara police station.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhatara police station ABM Asaduzzaman said, “DCS Organisation chairman Ashrafuzzaman, managing director Farhadul Amin and another person have been arrested in connection with the incident. This case is being dealt with utmost importance.”
The High Court also took the incident into cognizance terming the incident as “heartbreaking”.
Pesticides administration
Following the death of the two children, the pesticide administration under the plant conservation wing undertook several initiatives. A five-member committee, headed by deputy director Rafiqul Alam, has been formed to investigate the incident.
In the meantime, the public notice on the website of the Department of Agricultural Extension on 14 June said that there are several pesticides approved by the plant conservation wing for home use. There is also a list of licensed pesticides and pest control operators on the website. There is no way that agricultural pesticides should be used at home.
The public notice included mobile numbers of two persons. When contacted, they said they don’t know about these responsibilities.
Deputy director Rafiqul Alam told Prothom Alo Tuesday that they have learned from the media reports that the workers of DCS Organisation used a pesticide that contains aluminium phosphide, which is banned from home use. However, everything will be clear once the investigation is finished.
Rafiqul Alam further said, “We are bringing changes in the licence issuance process. Earlier, only the name of the applicants, their address, educational qualifications and knowledge regarding pest control were needed for getting a licence. From now on, the applicants will have to pass written and oral-examination after following one-month training at their own cost.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mobarak Hossain, the father of the two children who died due to pesticide poisoning, said, “None of the probe committee came to my house. Insect repellants are being sold through advertising on social media, wall advertising and even on vans. The concerned government agency never had monitored these. They have never run any awareness campaigns in this regard either. They are turning active now.”
Mobarak further said, “I had repeatedly asked DCS official Mosleh Uddin whether their pesticide was poisonous or not right from the start. I asked him again after my sons started throwing up. He said their pesticide had no side effects, except allergy.”
Pest control companies on decline
Although the pest control companies have been working carelessly so far, they came under pressure after the deaths of two children. Representatives of several pest control companies said the service has almost stopped after the death of two children.
Bulbul Munsi, owner of A to Z Cleaning and Pest Control Service, said “Our business has almost stopped after the death of two children.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Faridul Hasan, acting director of the plant reservation wing, said, “A committee has been formed to investigate the incidents. This committee is running an inquiry about the 118 licensed organisations. The organisations have been given letters as well.”
Faridul Hasan said, “Aluminium phosphide is used to repel insects in warehouses and in export-import. A ban on the use of this pesticide will affect exports and imports. The concerned companies should be cautious while using pesticides at home.”
Mobarak Hossain said, “I want justice for my children. I have lost my sons. No other parent should go through this.”