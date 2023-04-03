Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman gets bail on a bond of Tk 20,000 in a case filed with Ramna police station under the Digital Security Act.

He has been granted bail until filing police report.

Samsuzzaman filed a petition for bail for the second time at the chief metropolitan magistrate court (CMM) in Dhaka on Monday. The court granted his bail.

Samsuzzaman's lawyer Proshanta Karmakar confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Samsuzzaman was brought to the CMM court on Thursday (30 March). Later Ramna police station appealed for sending him to the jail.

Samsuzzaman's lawyer filed a petition with the court seeking bail.

After hearing, the court ordered to send him to jail rejecting his bail prayer.

On the day, Samsuzzaman was taken to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from the court.