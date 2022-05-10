New Market clashes: 2 more shopkeepers arrested

Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested another two shopkeepers – Moazzem Hossain alias Sajib and Mehedi Hasan alias Bappi – in connection with the clashes on Wednesday last.
The elite force claimed that the clashes had broken out there taking a cue from the altercation between Moazzem and Mehedi on 18 April.
Two people – courier service worker Nahid and shopkeeper Md Morsalin – were killed in the clash while more than 50 people of both sides sustained injuries.
A total of five cases were filed over the incident, against 1,724 people. Of them, the DB is investigating two murder cases while New Market police are taking care of the remaining three cases.
Police have so far arrested six Dhaka College students in connection with the murder of Nahid Hossain.
According to sources, they all are involved with the politics of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student front of ruling Awami League.
Police also said the six were on the frontline with sharp weapons during the clashes.