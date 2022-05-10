New Market clashes: 2 more shopkeepers arrested

Police have arrested two more shopkeepers for their alleged involvement in the recent clashes with the Dhaka College students.

Confirming the information, the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Ramna division detective branch (DB) police, Fazle Elahi, said detectives arrested them from Hazaribagh area on Monday night. Both the arrested are workers of Capital Fast Food, from where the clash erupted.

The two – Kawsar Hossain and Babu Hossain – will be handed over to the New Market police station and be shown arrested under a violence case filed over the clash, he added.