No case filed yet over the New Market clash

No case has been filed so far in connection with the clash and casualties of Dhaka College students with shop owners and their employees in the New Market area of ​​the capital, police said.

However, they said cases would be lodged on charges of assaulting police, damaging properties and killing.

Speaking to Prothom Alo around 11.30am on Wednesday, Sharif Mohammad Farukzzaman, assistant commissioner of New Market zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said, “No case has been registered yet. However, we will file cases over this incident. Cases will be lodged on the allegations of assaulting police, damaging properties and killing.”