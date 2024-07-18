Clash in Shanir Akhra, Kazla, Jatrabari; vehicles stuck on Hanif flyover

A clash between the law and order enforcing forces and the protesting students is going on in capital’s Shanir Akhra, Kazla and Jatrabari areas.

The protesting students tried to move from Shanir Akhra area to Jatrabari with a procession around 11:00 am today, Thursday.

The law and order enforcement forces members at the time shot tear gas shells and sound grenades to stop them. Then a clash broke out between the two groups.