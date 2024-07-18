Clash in Shanir Akhra, Kazla, Jatrabari; vehicles stuck on Hanif flyover
A clash between the law and order enforcing forces and the protesting students is going on in capital’s Shanir Akhra, Kazla and Jatrabari areas.
The protesting students tried to move from Shanir Akhra area to Jatrabari with a procession around 11:00 am today, Thursday.
The law and order enforcement forces members at the time shot tear gas shells and sound grenades to stop them. Then a clash broke out between the two groups.
The two groups were seen clashing in the area near Mayor Hanif flyover toll plaza around 11:15 am. The protesting students were flinging brickbats aiming at the law and order enforcement forces.
And the police in turn shot tear gas shells and sound grenades one after another. The clash spread on the stretch of road from Kazla area in Shanir Akhra to Jatrabari.
A large number of vehicles are stuck on Mayor Hanif flyover because of the clash. The vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway has been closed for more than 24 hours.
Jumman, the driver of an ambulance carrying a dead body, came to Dhaka from Cumilla and got stuck here. He said he saw vehicles left stuck almost throughout the way from Cumilla to Dhaka.
He was able to reach this far with his ambulance only because he drove on the wrong way.
There was a clash on Shanir Akhra, Kazla and Jatrabari areas on Wednesday night as well.
Visiting the road from Kazla in Shanir Akhra to Signboard, fire was seen burning at least on 20 spots. Besides, vehicular movement was blocked in different places by placing tree trunks and bricks on the road.
The protesters had taken position on the road from Kazla in Shanir Akhra to Signboard via Rayerbag around 12:30 am Thursday. On the other hand, a huge number of RAB, police, Armed Police Battalion (APBN) personnel were on alert in front of Jatrabari police station.
This situation continued between the two groups since evening. No other vehicles except for the ambulances were plying on that road at that time. This created an environment of fear on this road, an important entrance to Dhaka city.
Tension prevailing in the whole area since morning today. There was no vehicular movement either.