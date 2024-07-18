No vehicles plying in city’s Shanir Akhra, Kazla, Rayerbag

People were seen walking towards their destination in the capital’s Shanir Akhra and Kazla areas around 7:30 am in the morning Thursday. Vehicles were not being allowed to move in the Rayerbag Kadamtali area of the city.

The Dhaka-bound buses from the southern part of the country had to stop at the Signboard area of Siddhirganj in Narayanganj due to the barricades set up there. The passengers were seen heading towards their destinations with luggage by foot.