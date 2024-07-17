Will the "liberation war spirit" be upheld by assaulting students?

The main focus of a student upon joining university is studies, preparing to be a citizen of the world. But in our country the students leave their classes to take to the streets, sometimes rallying for an extension of the age to join public service, or sometimes demonstrating for reforms of the quota system for government jobs. They end up covered in blood, wounded physically and mentally.

In recent times Bangladesh’s “general students” had been carrying out a peaceful movement in demand of reforms in the quota system for government jobs. But that has now turned into bloodshed. The students and teachers of various universities around the country have been assaulted and beaten up in the deep of night. Many of them have been injured and hospitalized.