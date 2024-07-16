Why is the government making the quota protestors their opponents?

A large section of the youth who stay back in the country take up self-employment like hawking on the pavements, selling paan, cigarettes, tea, or street food like alu poori, beguni and tea. They have to pay the police "toll" to run their businesses. According to Bangladesh Hawker Federation, each hawker on average has to pay a toll of Tk 300 per day. That means a total of around Tk 30 billion is collected in toll per year. This directly has an impact on the price of commodities.



How many of the young persons employed in the private sector have wages adequate for a dignified living and job security? Many are forced to take up jobs for monthly wages of just Tk 10,000 to Tk 12,000 after passing out from university.



It can in no way be denied that the quota system that was in place before being abolished by executive order in 2018 was unjustified and discriminatory. The 56 per cent quota deprived relatively good candidates from a chance of getting BCS jobs. But again, it cannot be said that those getting government jobs through BCS are meritorious and others are not.

After all, studying in a good educational institution in our country is not just a matter of merit, but also of means. Every year there are hundreds of thousands of students dropping out from primary, secondary and higher secondary education due to poverty. With proper opportunity, wouldn't they qualify to take the BCS exam? So if we talk against discrimination, we also have to take about employment to ensure dignified lives for the majority.