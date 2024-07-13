Strikes and blockades: It is not the best of times

Various quarters get involved in such movements over here. Some take advantage of the movement, some suffer. At one point the movement diffuses. We had seen the Shahbagh Gonojagoran Mancha agitation and rallies for days on end. The people of the city were in a fix. But the people silently tolerated the situation, or were obliged to tolerate it. After all, the issue of war criminals was involved. Anyway, after some time the Gonojagoran movement eventually was quelled. The 2019 safe roads movement of school children also was quelled at one point of time.

The very sensitive issue involved in the movement concerning quota in government jobs is the matter of the liberation war spirit. But what relation does quota have with the spirit of the liberation war? Those who had fought in the liberation war are now past the age for government service. Secondly, many are of the opinion that there weren’t this number of freedom fighters during the 1971 liberation war. An opportunist group has emerged who want to avail these facilities all their lives. I myself am a freedom fighter. I cannot imagine that my children will ever want to get any additional advantages as offspring of a freedom fighter. But there is unfortunately such a propensity among many.

Anyway, the students have been putting up blockades in the main streets of the capital and all over the country in demand of quota reforms. Dhaka comes to a virtual standstill. Blockades are set up at a drop of a hat here. No matter how justified the demand may be, setting up blockades hardly makes any difference to the government. When VIPs go anywhere, the law enforcement clears the roads and halts people’s movement. The VIPs are impervious to people’s sufferings.