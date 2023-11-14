RMG workers demonstrate, block roads in Dhaka’s Mirpur

Apparel workers demonstrated and blocked roads in Section 13 and 14 of the capital’s Mirpur on Tuesday.
Police said workers took to the streets in Mipur 14 around 8:00am bringing a halt to traffic movement.
Kafrul police station officer-in-charge (OC) Farukul Alam told Prothom Alo around 10:00am that workers of various factories took position on roads in Mirpur 13 and 14 areas and later marched toward the Mipur 10 intersection.
Apparel workers have been demonstrating over the past couple of weeks demanding a raise in minimum wage.
The government formed the Minimum Wage Board in April to fix workers’ wages. At a meeting of the wage Board on 22 October, representatives of workers proposed a minimum wage at Tk 20,393 while the owners proposed it at Tk 10,400, sparking labour unrest in the following day.
At first, workers demonstrated in Gazipur, but it spread out to Ashulia and Mirpur. The labour unrest left four apparel workers dead. On 7 November, the government fixed TK 12,500 as the minimum wage.
As workers continued demonstrations rejecting the government decision, owners closed more than 100 factories from 8 October.
Thirty-eight apparel factories remained closed in Gazipur’s Konabari and Kashimpur amid labour unrest. All but three factories reopened on Saturday, 11 November. However, about 100 factories remained closed in Mirpur and Ashulia.