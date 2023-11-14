Photo

Video

Video

City

RMG workers demonstrate, block roads in Dhaka’s Mirpur

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Apparel workers demonstrate and block roads connecting Mirpur 10 and Mipur 14 in Dhaka on 14 November 2023.
Tanvir Ahammed

Apparel workers demonstrated and blocked roads in Section 13 and 14 of the capital’s Mirpur on Tuesday.

Police said workers took to the streets in Mipur 14 around 8:00am bringing a halt to traffic movement.

Kafrul police station officer-in-charge (OC) Farukul Alam told Prothom Alo around 10:00am that workers of various factories took position on roads in Mirpur 13 and 14 areas and later marched toward the Mipur 10 intersection.

Apparel workers have been demonstrating over the past couple of weeks demanding a raise in minimum wage.

Protesting workers talk to police as workers block roads connecting Mirpur 10 and Mipur 14 in Dhaka on 14 November 2023.
Tanvir Ahammed

The government formed the Minimum Wage Board in April to fix workers’ wages. At a meeting of the wage Board on 22 October, representatives of workers proposed a minimum wage at Tk 20,393 while the owners proposed it at Tk 10,400, sparking labour unrest in the following day.

At first, workers demonstrated in Gazipur, but it spread out to Ashulia and Mirpur. The labour unrest left four apparel workers dead. On 7 November, the government fixed TK 12,500 as the minimum wage.

Police take position as apparel workers demonstrate and block roads connecting Mirpur 10 and Mipur 14 in Dhaka on 14 November 2023.
Tanvir Ahammed

As workers continued demonstrations rejecting the government decision, owners closed more than 100 factories from 8 October.

Thirty-eight apparel factories remained closed in Gazipur’s Konabari and Kashimpur amid labour unrest. All but three factories reopened on Saturday, 11 November. However, about 100 factories remained closed in Mirpur and Ashulia.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from City