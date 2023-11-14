RMG workers demonstrate, block roads in Dhaka’s Mirpur

Apparel workers demonstrated and blocked roads in Section 13 and 14 of the capital’s Mirpur on Tuesday.

Police said workers took to the streets in Mipur 14 around 8:00am bringing a halt to traffic movement.

Kafrul police station officer-in-charge (OC) Farukul Alam told Prothom Alo around 10:00am that workers of various factories took position on roads in Mirpur 13 and 14 areas and later marched toward the Mipur 10 intersection.