26,777 of 30,000 lost documents recovered: RAJUK to HC

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (rajuk) on Tuesday informed the High Court that 26,777 out of the 30, 000 documents, which were missing from the server have been recovered, reports UNB.
RAJUK’s lawyer Imam Hasan presented the information before the High Court bench led by justice Azul Islam Talukder.
Imam told the court that those documents were hacked cybercriminals. However, most of those documents have been retrieved.
Those files have been recovered by tech firm Technohaven Company Limited, he said.
Following the update from the RAJUK, the High Court directed the three-member probe committee of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit a report on the matter within 60 days of receiving the order.
Lawyer Md. Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court.
Earlier, on 29 December, last year, Prothom Alo published a report on 30,000 missing documents of RAJUK.
On 2 January, senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan brought the report to the attention of the court. Following this, the High Court sought an explanation from the RAJUK over the issue and ordered the ACC to investigate the matter.
The RAJUK, on Tuesday, filed an affidavit confirming the recovery of the missing documents, while the ACC said that they are still investigating the incident. The ACC probe committee has already asked for necessary documents from RAJUK.
According to Rajuk's affidavit, on 6 December, 2022, the documents stored in BDCSL's data center were deleted and the Construction Permit (CP) system stopped after a malicious attack. The system was later reactivated on 21 December.
On 22 December, the Rajuk filed a GD with Motijheel police station. The RAJUK authority also signed an agreement with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to investigate the incident.
BUET's investigation team submitted an interim report on the matter on 29 April and their final report is expected soon.