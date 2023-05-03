26,777 of 30,000 lost documents recovered: RAJUK to HC

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (rajuk) on Tuesday informed the High Court that 26,777 out of the 30, 000 documents, which were missing from the server have been recovered, reports UNB.

RAJUK’s lawyer Imam Hasan presented the information before the High Court bench led by justice Azul Islam Talukder.

Imam told the court that those documents were hacked cybercriminals. However, most of those documents have been retrieved.