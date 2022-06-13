Police, RAB, camp residents clash in Siddirganj, leaving 20 wounded

At least 20 people, including five policemen, have been injured in clashes erupted on Thursday morning between police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the residents of Adamjee Bihari camp at Siddirganj area.

Locals said a sub-inspector (SI) of Siddhirganj police station came under attack on Friday after delivering a speech just before the Jumma prayers at Adamjee mosque in the Geneva Camp area.

In his speech, SI Azizul Haque asked the people to demonstrate peacefully against the derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad (SM) made by an Indian ruling party leader.