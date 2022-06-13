Police, RAB, camp residents clash in Siddirganj, leaving 20 wounded

He said, "Derogatory remarks were made about Prophet Mohammad (SM) in India. Protests are going on there. We should let India's matter remain in India. It wouldn't be fair to bring the matter to our country. We will protest but in a peaceful manner."
Azizul Haque was assaulted several times after his speech. A case has been filed against 120 to 125 people over the issue with Siddhirganj police station.
Police said they conducted drives from Sunday night to Monday early and arrested 32 people whom they labeled as ‘drug peddlers’ and members of ‘youth gangs’.
Eyewitness said hundreds of people started a demonstration in front of Siddhirganj police station on Monday at around 7:00am and demanded the release of all those arrested, claiming they were ‘innocent’. They blocked the road, causing traffic gridlock on Narayanganj-Adamjee-Demra road.
Protesters got into an argument with the police over releasing all arrestees. The police requested them to leave, but the protesters didn’t comply and started hurling stones at the police at around 9:00am, forcing law enforcement agencies to fire bullets and tear gas shells to disperse them, eyewitness added.
Bihari camp chairman Liakat Hossain said police conducted drives from Sunday night to Monday early and arrested 32 people in the case filed over the incident. Police rough up several residents while conducting drives and that aggrieved them.
Siddhirganj police station officer-in-charge Mashiur Rahman said those who attacked the police official are the drug peddlers and members of youth gang rackets. They have been arrested during drives based on specific allegations.
Narayanganj additional police superintendent Amir Khasru told Prothom Alo that additional police forces have been deployed in the area. Five members of the police were injured in this incident.