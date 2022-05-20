Poor and middle-class in dire straits

The poor and low-income people have been going through immense financial hardships bought about by the recent surge in prices of daily necessary commodities, including rice, lentils, flour, oil and salt.

They are struggling to meet regular expenses and, in most cases, are being compelled to axe some items from the grocery cart, to curtail expenses. They are suffering the most from the recent price hike.

Prices of non-food commodities, including textile products, stationary, house rent, transport costs, are also rising at a similar pace with the food items. The cost of living started to soar last November when the price of diesel was hiked to a significant extent.