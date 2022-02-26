Protests at Dhaka University over attack on BSMRUST students

Leaders and activists of the DU branch of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were present at the rally.
Bin Yamin Mollah, president of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad’s DU unit, said, “We had an indoor meeting in Chattogram on Friday. When we returned from the meeting, our leaders were attacked.”
On the other hand, general students of Dhaka University staged another candle-lit rally around 8:00-8.45pm at the same place protesting the gang-rape of BSMRUST student and BCL attacks on the protesters of the rape.
At the rally, former VP of Shamsunnahar Hall parliament, Tasnim Afroze Emi said, “Rape seems to have become a public issue all around the country but there is no trial for rape and torture in the country.”
She urged people of all walks of life to be aware so that no girl becomes the victim of oppression anymore.
Umama Fatema, a student in the Department of Biochemistry, said, “We gathered here to demand justice for the gang-rape that took place in BSMRUST and to demand a fair trial for the attacks on students protesting seeking justice.”