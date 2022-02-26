Protests at Dhaka University over attack on BSMRUST students

Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad has staged a candle-lit procession protesting against the attack of ruling party’s student front, Bangladesh Chhatra League, on the students of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology (BSMRUST) in Gopalganj.

The rally was held in front of anti-terrorist Raju memorial sculpture on Friday night, reports news agency UNB.